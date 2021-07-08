self

Seyfarth Into the Breach · 13: The Reps and Warranties Insurance Mid-Year Update

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, each week the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Coming off an exceptionally strong first half of 2021, reps and warranties insurance seems hotter than ever, aided by the receding pandemic, more interest in the product from corporate buyers, and pent-up M&A capital from private equity firms. To re-cap what we have seen so far in 2021, and preview what lies ahead for the second half of the year, Bryan and Gena are joined by Julia Papastavridis, Managing Director at Aon, with a special reps and warranties insurance mid-year update. Specific topics include:

How 2021 has compared to both 2020 and 2019 for RWI demand

The top reasons why the RWI market remains strong

The current state of the COVID-19 exclusion from carriers

How potential tax code changes may influence RWI in the months ahead

The latest trends on RWI premiums and retentions

The popularity of the product in 363 sales, SPACs, secondaries, and minority investments

An announcement about the Aon 2022 transactional risk symposium in Miami, Florida!

The podcast comes on the heels of Aon's recent release of its new report, "M&A Risk in Review 1H, 2021: A Tale of Sharp Recovery and Resilience," which details many of the trends discussed on the show.

