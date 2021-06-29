ARTICLE

United States: Legal Innovators Interview Series - General Counsel Of The Miami Marlins On The Challenges And Benefits Of Managing Legal For A MLB Team - Corporate Counsel

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of the Legal Innovators Interview Series, Buchanan's Gina Polo interviews Ashwin Krishnan, Vice President and General Counsel with the Miami Marlins. Ashwin has been with the Marlins for more than 10 years now, starting out as an associate counsel before becoming VP and GC in late 2017. During that time, he's overseen an ownership change and even went from being on the seller's side to the buyer's side overnight.

Gina and Ashwin discuss the challenges and benefits of managing legal with a Major League Baseball team, how to handle M&A in sports, Ashwin's unique role as GC in a business constantly in the news, how COVID-19 impacted his role and the Marlins in general, and much more.

Listen to the episode here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.