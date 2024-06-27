ARTICLE
27 June 2024

Pioneers And Pathfinders: Steve Harmon, Part II (Podcast)

Today's episode is part two of our conversation with Steve Harmon, chief operating officer and general counsel at Elevate.
Today's episode is part two of our conversation with Steve Harmon, chief operating officer and general counsel at Elevate. In our last episode, Steve spoke with us about why he decided to become a lawyer, his insights on the business of law, working in Cisco's legal department, and how he co-founded CLOC.

In the second half of our discussion, we talk to Steve about encouraging technology adoption, what legal professionals can learn from past technology evolutions, how Elevate balances competing factors when using tech, and his recommendations for legal professionals today.

