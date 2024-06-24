The Legal 500 Names Pryor Cashman A Top U.S. Law Firm, Ranking Six Practices In 2024

The 2024 edition of The Legal 500 recognized six Pryor Cashman practice groups as top-tier national practices. This is the 16th consecutive year that the guide has ranked Pryor Cashman as a top law firm.

Copyright

Partner Frank Scibilia was lauded as a "Leading Lawyer," and Partners Ilene Farkas, James Sammataro, Benjamin Semel, and Donald Zakarin, and Associate Brian Maida were mentioned.

"Leveraging the combined the bench strength of its Los Angeles and Miami locations, the experienced team of copyright music and entertainment industry specialists at New York-based firm Pryor Cashman LLP advise celebrities, brands, artists, and influencers on the management of their copyright assets and the safeguarding of them through high-stakes litigation."

Immigration

Partners Colleen Caden, Maria Fernanda Gandarez, Desiree Goldfinger, and Avram Morell, and Associates Jeremy Ancelson and Kamille Go were mentioned.

"Pryor Cashman LLP boasts a full-service immigration offering, spanning immigration programs, international relocations and compliancy issues."

Media + Entertainment: Litigation

Partners Ilene Farkas, James Sammataro, Benjamin Semel, Frank Scibilia, and Donald Zakarin were mentioned.

"Pryor Cashman LLP has a robust music litigation offering that caters to some of the largest publishers, labels, and recording artists."

Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management, and Licensing)

Partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Teresa Lee, Brad D. Rose, and Philippe Zylberg, and Associate Ryan Klarberg were mentioned.

"Pryor Cashman LLP enjoys a pre-eminent position within the fashion, media and entertainment space, advising a diverse panoply of household brands in all facets of brand development, trademark search and clearance, and the implementation of global strategies."

M+A: Middle-Market (Sub-$500M)

Partners John Crowe, Robert Lamonica, Ali Panjwani, Lawrence Spector, and Michael Weinsier; Counsel Eric Wisotsky; and Associate Jason Pachter were mentioned.

"Pryor Cashman LLP is well positioned to assist operating companies and private equity funds with all aspects of the their transactions, advising on the bidding process and the structuring and negotiation of a broad range of deals."

Media + Entertainment: Transactional

Partners Briana Hill, James Janowitz, Simon Pulman, and Amy Stein Simonds were mentioned.

"Praised for its ability to make 'the difficult look easy', Pryor Cashman LLP's in-depth expertise is sought out by studios, publishers, distributors and a host of other major industry players."

