Summer Highlight: Meet Jacob Williams

- What/Who inspired you to become a
lawyer?
Having a job where I spent a lot of time in non a/c controlled environments was certainly a driving factor in changing careers, Boston Legal did the rest.
- What are some activities you enjoy doing when you are
not studying or working?
I like to do things outdoors when the weather is good and when the weather turns for the worse, I like to watch old movies and listen to old radio shows (Johnny Dollar is my favorite!)
- If you were a superhero, what would your superpower be
and why?
Whatever ability Plastic man has, he can contort his body into any shape to fix whatever problem he has going on. (I won't ever my keys again)
- If you were an item in a happy meal, what would you be
and why?
The apple slices. After the dried out Mcnuggets I swope in to save the day with a crisp and refreshing bite.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.