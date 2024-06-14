ARTICLE
14 June 2024

Summer Highlight: Meet Jacob Williams

Drew Eckl & Farnham, LLP

  1. What/Who inspired you to become a lawyer?
    Having a job where I spent a lot of time in non a/c controlled environments was certainly a driving factor in changing careers, Boston Legal did the rest. 
  2. What are some activities you enjoy doing when you are not studying or working?
    I like to do things outdoors when the weather is good and when the weather turns for the worse, I like to watch old movies and listen to old radio shows (Johnny Dollar is my favorite!)
  3. If you were a superhero, what would your superpower be and why?
    Whatever ability Plastic man has, he can contort his body into any shape to fix whatever problem he has going on. (I won't ever my keys again) 
  4. If you were an item in a happy meal, what would you be and why?
    The apple slices. After the dried out Mcnuggets I swope in to save the day with a crisp and refreshing bite. 

