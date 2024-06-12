ARTICLE Summer Highlight: Meet Catalina Buchek DE Drew Eckl & Farnham, LLP More Contributor Drew Eckl & Farnham, established in 1983, is a full-service law firm that focuses on litigation, risk management, transactions, and providing legal counsel to companies throughout Georgia and the southeast. For more than 35 years, we have developed a reputation for providing uncompromising service to local, regional and national clients. I've wanted to become a lawyer ever since I was 10 years old to bring a little more justice to the world. At that age, I asked my mother why was she not picking me up from school...

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.