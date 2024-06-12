Summer Highlight: Meet Catalina Buchek

- What/Who inspired you to become a
lawyer?
I've wanted to become a lawyer ever since I was 10 years old to bring a little more justice to the world. At that age, I asked my mother why was she not picking me up from school like all the other mothers and she explained that it was not custom for women to be in the workforce until a few years back, and that a lot of those mothers were stay at home moms. I later understood it could have been a personal choice, but I also understood that women were frequently undervalued in the workforce, and I wanted to do something to change that perspective. That's when my interest for social justice started. My interest for social justice has changed, but I still want to make changes in the law as it currently is in some way.
- What are some activities you enjoy doing when you are
not studying or working?
During my free time, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my family and friends, reading multiple books at the same time, and sometimes baking.
- If you were a superhero, what would your superpower be
and why?
If I was a superhero, I would like to transport myself automatically from place A to B. I feel like every time I have to get in the car it's a waste of my time due to traffic, and I would love to be more efficient at that.
- If you were an item in a happy meal, what would you be
and why?
I would be a Dasani water because I am the healthiest item in the happy meal. I love eating healthy and having healthy habits. I tend to prefer cooking myself instead of going out to eat because there are not so many delicious healthy options in the restaurant market.
