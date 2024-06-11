ARTICLE
11 June 2024

Episode 109: Joanne Molinaro, Amanda Beggs & Kristin McGaver Sikora (Podcast)

This special edition of The Path & The Practice welcomes Joanne Molinaro as guest host. Joanne is a Foley partner turned social media creator and New York Time's best-selling author.
United States Law Department Performance
This special edition of The Path & The Practice welcomes Joanne Molinaro as guest host. Joanne is a Foley partner turned social media creator and New York Time's best-selling author. Joanne is in conversation with environmental senior counsel Amanda Beggs and litigation senior counsel Kristin McGaver Sikora. Their discussion explores the benefits of specialization in a legal career for both the attorney and clients. They also reflect on life as a junior associate, work/life balance, mentorship, feedback, and more.

Joanne's Profile

  • Title: Of Counsel
  • Foley Office: Chicago
  • Practice Area: Litigation
  • Hometown: Skokie, IL
  • College: University of Illinois
  • Law School: University of Chicago Law School

Amanda's Profile

  • Title: Senior Counsel
  • Foley Office: Milwaukee
  • Practice Area: Environmental Law
  • Hometown: Frankfort, IL
  • College: Marquette University
  • Law School: University of Iowa College of Law

Kristin's Profile

  • Title: Senior Counsel
  • Foley Office: Milwaukee
  • Practice Area: Litigation
  • Hometown: Milwaukee, WI
  • College: University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • Law School: University of Minnesota Law School

