Episode 109: Joanne Molinaro, Amanda Beggs & Kristin McGaver Sikora (Podcast)

This special edition of The Path & The Practice welcomes Joanne Molinaro as guest host. Joanne is a Foley partner turned social media creator and New York Time's best-selling author. Joanne is in conversation with environmental senior counsel Amanda Beggs and litigation senior counsel Kristin McGaver Sikora. Their discussion explores the benefits of specialization in a legal career for both the attorney and clients. They also reflect on life as a junior associate, work/life balance, mentorship, feedback, and more.
Joanne's Profile
- Title: Of Counsel
- Foley Office: Chicago
- Practice Area: Litigation
- Hometown: Skokie, IL
- College: University of Illinois
- Law School: University of Chicago Law School
Amanda's Profile
- Title: Senior Counsel
- Foley Office: Milwaukee
- Practice Area: Environmental Law
- Hometown: Frankfort, IL
- College: Marquette University
- Law School: University of Iowa College of Law
Kristin's Profile
- Title: Senior Counsel
- Foley Office: Milwaukee
- Practice Area: Litigation
- Hometown: Milwaukee, WI
- College: University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Law School: University of Minnesota Law School
