11 June 2024

Chambers Recognizes Pryor Cashman's Leading Practices And Partners In 2024 Rankings

Pryor Cashman LLP

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Pryor Cashman practice groups and partners have been ranked in the 2024 editions of the Chambers and Partners USA and Global guides. The USA guide recognized the firm for a trio of leading practices...
Pryor Cashman practice groups and partners have been ranked in the 2024 editions of the Chambers and Partners USA and Global guides.

The USA guide recognized the firm for a trio of leading practices, all of which earned impressive rankings:

  • Immigration, Band 2
  • Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets, Band 4
  • Media & Entertainment: Litigation, Band 1

Eleven partners have also been ranked for their exceptional client work and received noteworthy feedback:

  • Colleen Caden, Band 2, Immigration (New York); Band 4, Immigration (USA – Nationwide)
  • Ilene Farkas, Band 3, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)
  • Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Band 3, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets (New York)
  • Maria Fernanda Gandarez, Band 3, Immigration (New York)
  • Briana Hill, Band 4, Media & Entertainment: Transactional (California)
  • Avram Morell, Band 1, Immigration (New York); Band 4, Immigration (USA – Nationwide)
  • Simon Pulman, Up and Coming, Media & Entertainment: Advisory (New York)
  • Brad D. Rose, Band 3, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets (New York); Band 4, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)
  • James Sammataro, Band 2, Media & Entertainment (Florida)
  • Todd Soloway, Band 3, Leisure & Hospitality (USA – Nationwide)
  • Donald Zakarin, Band 1, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)

See the firm's complete rankings information using the links below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Pryor Cashman'S Immigration Group
