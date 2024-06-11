Pryor Cashman practice groups and partners have been ranked in the 2024 editions of the Chambers and Partners USA and Global guides.

The USA guide recognized the firm for a trio of leading practices, all of which earned impressive rankings:

Immigration , Band 2

, Band 2 Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets , Band 4

, Band 4 Media & Entertainment: Litigation, Band 1

Eleven partners have also been ranked for their exceptional client work and received noteworthy feedback:

Colleen Caden , Band 2, Immigration (New York); Band 4, Immigration (USA – Nationwide)

Ilene Farkas , Band 3, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme , Band 3, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets (New York)

Maria Fernanda Gandarez , Band 3, Immigration (New York)

Briana Hill , Band 4, Media & Entertainment: Transactional (California)

Avram Morell , Band 1, Immigration (New York); Band 4, Immigration (USA – Nationwide)

Simon Pulman , Up and Coming, Media & Entertainment: Advisory (New York)

Brad D. Rose , Band 3, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets (New York); Band 4, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)

James Sammataro , Band 2, Media & Entertainment (Florida)

Todd Soloway , Band 3, Leisure & Hospitality (USA – Nationwide)

Donald Zakarin, Band 1, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)

See the firm's complete rankings information using the links below.

