Pryor Cashman practice groups and partners have been ranked in the 2024 editions of the Chambers and Partners USA and Global guides.
The USA guide recognized the firm for a trio of leading practices, all of which earned impressive rankings:
- Immigration, Band 2
- Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets, Band 4
- Media & Entertainment: Litigation, Band 1
Eleven partners have also been ranked for their exceptional client work and received noteworthy feedback:
- Colleen Caden, Band 2, Immigration (New York); Band 4, Immigration (USA – Nationwide)
- Ilene Farkas, Band 3, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)
- Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Band 3, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets (New York)
- Maria Fernanda Gandarez, Band 3, Immigration (New York)
- Briana Hill, Band 4, Media & Entertainment: Transactional (California)
- Avram Morell, Band 1, Immigration (New York); Band 4, Immigration (USA – Nationwide)
- Simon Pulman, Up and Coming, Media & Entertainment: Advisory (New York)
- Brad D. Rose, Band 3, Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets (New York); Band 4, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)
- James Sammataro, Band 2, Media & Entertainment (Florida)
- Todd Soloway, Band 3, Leisure & Hospitality (USA – Nationwide)
- Donald Zakarin, Band 1, Media & Entertainment: Litigation (New York)
See the firm's complete rankings information using the links below.
Resources
- [Chambers and Partners] Pryor Cashman LLP, USA Guide 2024
- [Chambers and Partners] Pryor Cashman LLP, Global Guide 2024
