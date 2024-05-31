ARTICLE
31 May 2024

2024 Broward Executive Leadership Survey Results

Download this survey report to see how Broward business leaders feel about the future.

Kaufman Rossin partnered with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance to produce the 2024 Broward Business Survey. Professionals reported on the current and future trends in business for the area.

This Survey Report Includes:

  • Evidence of an innovative business community with a growth mindset.
  • Signs of a collaborative and inclusive business environment.
  • Trends and areas of focus for the coming year.

