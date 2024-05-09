This year marks a significant milestone for Meister Seelig & Fein as they celebrate three decades of dedication, growth, and excellence in the legal field. Since their inception in 1994, the firm has been committed to upholding the highest standards of service and integrity, providing their clients with innovative and effective legal solutions.

Partners Stephen Meister, Tom Friedman and Managing Partner Mark Seelig started out simply by leasing month to month shared office space and over the past 30 years, they have grown the Firm to over 100 employees, and five locations. MSF has achieved numerous milestones, from landmark case victories to expanding their practice areas and growing their team with extremely talented legal professionals.

The Firm attributes their continuing success to their clients, whose trust and support have been instrumental in their journey. The founding partners have also expressed, "We owe our deepest gratitude to our dedicated team, whose relentless hard work and unwavering commitment have been the driving force behind our firm's advancement. It is your dedication that has laid the groundwork for all our achievements."

