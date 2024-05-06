Pryor Cashman won a pair of top prizes in the Managing IP Awards Americas 2024:

The firm was named United States (East) Firm of the Year in Copyright

Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of the Intellectual Property Group, was named U.S. Practitioner of the Year in Trademark Prosecution

The Managing IP Awards recognize remarkable IP achievements and developments in the last year.

Learn more about the Managing IP Americas Awards 2024 using the link below.

