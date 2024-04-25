ARTICLE

Indianapolis, Ind. (April 18, 2024) – Northwest Indiana Managing Partner Renee J. Mortimer will lead a discussion on persuasive defense strategies at the Indiana Continuing Legal Education Forum (ICLEF) Advanced Trucking Litigation seminar, hosted at French Lick Springs Resort in Indiana on May 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Ms. Mortimer will lead an informative 60-minute session, which will provide key insights on the decision making process for defense attorneys, handling a reluctant driver, and navigating fault and risk. This two-day seminar features in-depth presentations from industry professionals centered around trucking litigation. CLE credits are available.

Ms. Mortimer is a vice-chair of Lewis Brisbois' General Liability Practice and a member of its Transportation Practice. She defends clients against large and excess personal injury and property damage claims in state and federal courts in Indiana and Illinois. As a member of the firm's 24/7 Rapid Response Team, Ms. Mortimer frequently handles matters concerning major trucking accidents, including managing incidents on-scene and successfully litigating cases to verdict.

