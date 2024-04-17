ARTICLE

In the Public Interest is pleased to welcome Preet Bharara, former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and current partner at WilmerHale. Bharara, who joined the firm in June 2022, is also a legal analyst for CNN and host of his own podcast, "Stay Tuned with Preet." Since joining WilmerHale, Bharara has focused his practice on investigations and criminal litigation matters.

In this episode, Bharara sits down with In the Public Interest co-host John Walsh to talk about his journey to becoming a leader in the legal profession and the experiences that shaped his unique and storied career. Bharara discusses the incident that vaulted him to the national stage and what drove his headline-making refusal to return a phone call from a newly inaugurated President Trump. Walsh and Bharara share their views on the role of lawyers in supporting our constitutional system and what it means to "do justice," which Bharara describes as "doing the right thing, in the right way, for the right reasons." The episode wraps up with Bharara reminiscing on the cases that most heavily influenced his enduring commitment to the pursuit of justice.

