Sales reps are notorious for well-crafted taglines, distinct mission statements and consistent messaging designed to develop trust between them and their followers. However, more needs to be done by organizations to harness this power to their benefit. Helping sales reps self-source opportunities through their own networks, with their own brands and missions, is the next evolution of the buyer/seller relationship.

So, how can companies encourage this approach? A&M's Ryan Farber dives deeper into the significance of self-sourcing in today's competitive market and the ways organizations can reward and recognize sales reps for their proactive efforts.

Originally published 10 April 2024

