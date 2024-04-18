Pryor Cashman Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of the Intellectual Property Group, received the inaugural Outstanding Alumni Award from the Brooklyn Law School Fashion Law Society (FLS).

Dyan was given the award at the FLS's alumni mixer event to spotlight her exceptional IP and litigation work in the fashion industry.

The FLS is a Brooklyn Law student group "dedicated to providing an extensive and enthusiastic network for BLS students who have an interest in legal matters as they apply specifically to the fashion industry."

Photo: Dyan with FLS officers Emily Slavkin, Shiara Robinson, and Jungsuh Kim.

