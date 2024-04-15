In a Q&A published on March 25 on Law.com, Chief Talent & Diversity Officer Christine Hollis shares her experience and leadership insights with readers, offering perspective from her journey in helping law firms successfully establish and grow DEI programs.

Christine offers this advice when talking with up-and-coming diverse leaders: "If you have a chance to be in the room where it happens, don't just be a spectator. Participate, engage, voice your opinion, voice your concerns, voice your perspective. A monolith of ideas does not help evoke change or progress, so bring your diverse ideas to those rooms and leave the door open for those behind you."

Originally Published by Law.com

