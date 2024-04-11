self

Our guest today is Stephen Embry, a legal tech guru and longtime lawyer. Among Stephen's many endeavors is TechLaw Crossroads, a blog devoted to the practical impact of technology and innovation on law practice. He writes frequently on the clash of cultures between tech and innovation on the one hand, and the traditional, precedent-grounded legal profession on the other. Today, he is a national litigator and advisor—primarily in the mass tort, business and consumer class action, and privacy and data breach arenas. Additionally, Stephen is the past chair of the ABA's Law Practice Division and the past chair of the Data Breach, Privacy, and Cyber Insurance Section of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel (FDCC). Stephen has also co-authored the book Mass Tort Claims Resolution Facilities, as well as the 2020, 2017, and 2016 editions of the American Bar Association's Legal Technology Survey Reports.

In our conversation, Stephen discusses why he started blogging, the disconnect between lawyers and legal tech vendors, pro se litigants using generative AI, and reconsidering pricing structures with the rise of generative AI.

