Pryor Cashman Partners Ilene Farkas, James Sammataro, Frank Scibilia, Benjamin Semel, Brad D. Rose, and Donald Zakarin were all recognized in Billboard's 2024 list of "Top Music Lawyers."

The list "comprises the attorneys guiding superstars and industry-driving companies" whose "legal savvy drives the music business," was selected by Billboard editors.

Billboard said of Pryor Cashman's elite music lawyers:

The team of A-list music litigators from Pryor Cashman, which counts Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and all three major labels as clients, successfully represented Ed Sheeran at the blockbuster 2023 trial over allegations that he based his "Thinking Out Loud" on Marvin Gaye's famed "Let's Get It On." Litigator Zakarin was recognized on Billboard's 2024 Power 100 ranking for his achievements. And 2024 could be even bigger, as the firm is representing Karol G, Daddy Yankee and dozens of others in a copyright case over reggaetón. Pryor Cashman also worked on the Phonorecords proceedings before the Copyright Royalty Board, where significant increases in the royalty rates for the 10-year period of 2018-27 were achieved, which the firm says will result in billions in additional royalties paid to songwriters and music publishers.

