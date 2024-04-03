United States:
Finguerra-DuCharme And Poller Named To 2024 Forbes Top 200 Lawyers List
03 April 2024
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman Partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme and Judy Poller
have been named to the 2024 Forbes Top 200 Lawyers
List.
Dyan, co-chair of the Intellectual Property Group, and Judy,
co-chair of the Family Law Group, were included on
Forbes' inaugural list, which "highlights the
finest practitioners in the profession—lawyers with stellar
track records in their specialties, those who have broken barriers
to emerge as leaders in their fields, and attorneys most respected
by peers and clients."
Forbes notes that Dyan is "recognized as a leading
intellectual property lawyer with decades of experience in IP, with
a focus on the beauty, fashion and luxury industries," and
says that Judy is "a nationally regarded matrimonial
attorney" who "frequently advises high-net-worth
individuals, CEOs, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and their spouses
and is highly effective in contested proceedings at trial and
appeal."
See the full list and the lawyers' profiles using the links
below (subscription may be required).
Resources
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
