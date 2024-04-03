Pryor Cashman Partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme and Judy Poller have been named to the 2024 Forbes Top 200 Lawyers List.

Dyan, co-chair of the Intellectual Property Group, and Judy, co-chair of the Family Law Group, were included on Forbes' inaugural list, which "highlights the finest practitioners in the profession—lawyers with stellar track records in their specialties, those who have broken barriers to emerge as leaders in their fields, and attorneys most respected by peers and clients."

Forbes notes that Dyan is "recognized as a leading intellectual property lawyer with decades of experience in IP, with a focus on the beauty, fashion and luxury industries," and says that Judy is "a nationally regarded matrimonial attorney" who "frequently advises high-net-worth individuals, CEOs, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and their spouses and is highly effective in contested proceedings at trial and appeal."

See the full list and the lawyers' profiles using the links below (subscription may be required).

