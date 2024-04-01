The 2024 Attorney Core Training (ACT) series kicked off on March 14, 2024, featuring appellate specialists Judy Selmeci and Edward O' Brien. Preservation Issues from Pleadings through Trial and Beyond was well attended by attorneys firmwide. This program provided attendees with an overview of various preservation issues, and the speakers offered practical guidance about how to carefully consider preservation details at each stage of a case. Judy and Eddie shared case and local rule examples to demonstrate the importance of correct preservation.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.