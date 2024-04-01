United States:
2024 Attorney Core Training (ACT) Series Kickoff
01 April 2024
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
The 2024 Attorney Core Training (ACT) series kicked off on March
14, 2024, featuring appellate specialists Judy Selmeci and Edward
O' Brien. Preservation Issues from Pleadings through
Trial and Beyond was well attended by attorneys firmwide.
This program provided attendees with an overview of various
preservation issues, and the speakers offered practical guidance
about how to carefully consider preservation details at each stage
of a case. Judy and Eddie shared case and local rule examples to
demonstrate the importance of correct preservation.
Resources
