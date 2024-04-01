You've probably seen a nice house or car sit for sale on the market for months. Maybe because the price is too high, there's a lack of important detail, or simply bad pictures and descriptions. One can draw assumptions, but whatever the cause, it doesn't sell — with noticeably little to no effort to make it happen. This is all too common in the world of selling businesses. We prefer a different approach.

Personalized & Proactive

We departmentalize as a team, enabling us to focus solely on your business at every step of the process. Most importantly, when marketing the listing. Our marketing department dedicates 100% of their time to your project for a 2-4 week period.

Unlike traditional methods that rely solely on passive listing placements, we employ proactive marketing strategies to showcase your business to the right audience. We implement a 30-step marketing process per listing to ensure anyone who might have an interest in acquiring a business like yours, will receive the materials.

Our process is front-loaded. We spend time learning about your business, its strengths, challenges, and potential opportunities. Every business is unique, requiring a unique marketing approach.

We Care

Selling your business is a massive decision. You've cared for it, grown it and now wish to see it prosper in your absence. Why settle for representation who doesn't show the same level of care and compassion? You've worked extremely hard up to this point. Let us work extremely hard for you.

