White Stadium in Boston's historic Emerald Necklace in Franklin Park, was originally constructed in the 1940s, and designated for use by Boston Public Schools students and the general public. For several years, the stadium has been underutilized as it is in a state of disrepair. While the city has considered projects to renovate the stadium in the past, none have materialized until last year when the city of Boston received a proposal from Boston Unity Soccer Partners for a complete overhaul of the stadium to house a new professional women's soccer team.

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy, a nonprofit steward of Franklin Park, filed a lawsuit against the city of Boston and others involved in the project, arguing that the project would "illegally" convert the public land to private use.

Goulston & Storrs attorney Gary Ronan represents the city in this case. Read more in the Boston Globe here.

Bringing a professional women's soccer team to Boston would be a 'tremendous additional public benefit,' and Boston Public Schools students, summercamps, and important community events would still get priority use over the space. www.bostonglobe.com/...

