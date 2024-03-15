Download this survey report to see how Palm Beach business leaders feel about the future.

Kaufman Rossin partnered with the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County to produce the 2023 Palm Beach County Executive Survey. Professionals reported on the current and future trends in business for the area.

This Survey Report Includes:

Health of business ratings today and in the year ahead.

Trends and areas of focus for the coming year.

Evidence of a strong focus on people centered around employee recruiting, housing costs/availability and wages.

