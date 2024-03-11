New York – February 26, 2024 – Cooley advised NLX, a company revolutionizing the way artificial intelligence powers customer experiences for large and enterprise brands, on its $12 million Series A financing. Partner Tamim Bazzi led the Cooley team advising NLX.

The financing was led by Cercano and joined by Thayer Ventures and H/L Ventures, as well as initial investors IAG Capital Partners, JetBlue Ventures and Tech Square Ventures' Engage. The proceeds will fuel NLX's market expansion, strategic hires and even more market-defining capabilities – such as its patented multimodal technology.

