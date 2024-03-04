ARTICLE

Our guest today is Sarah Glassmeyer, Director of Data Curation at LegalTechnology Hub. Sarah has worked in various roles as a problem-solver in the legal community. For several years, she was a law librarian at universities around the US. Since then, she has worked as Director of Content Development at the Center for Computer Assisted Legal Instruction (CALI), as a research fellow at Harvard's Library Innovation Lab and the Berkman Center for Internet and Society, as project manager and legal counsel for the ABA Center for Innovation and Standing Committee on the Delivery of Legal Services, and as a Legal Tech Curator at Reynen Court Inc. At the time we recorded this episode, Sarah was Senior Solutions Analyst at LegalTechnology Hub, but her role has recently changed to Director of Data Curation. In this position, she oversees the content in the LegalTechnology Hub directory. Additionally, Sarah has received numerous accolades and honors. She was part of the inaugural class of the Fastcase 50, was named an ABA Legal Rebel, and has earned a "le Hackie" award from the Legal Hackers organization.

In our discussion, Sarah talks about making "lucky jumps" in her career, how being a law librarian has changed over time, her current work at LegalTechnology Hub, and what excites her the most in legal tech.

