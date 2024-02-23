Taft Cleveland partner Phil Bautista moderated a panel discussion hosted by the National Filipino American Lawyers Association (NFALA) on Feb. 13. The panelists shared their insight and experience on driving business growth and effective rainmaking strategies. Bautista serves as a co-chair of NFALA's Partners Network along with Natalie Garcia Lashinsky of Husch Blackwell.

NFALA is a nationwide network of Filipino American attorneys, judges, legal academics, and law students.

Bautista is a partner in Taft's Intellectual Property and Litigation Practice groups and is a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

