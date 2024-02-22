It's not too late to set your goals for 2024! In this goal-inspiring episode, best-selling author and award-winning keynote speaker Holly Green guides you to achieving greater success by teaching you to leverage your brain and the brains of others. Her leadership as CEO and Managing Director of The Human Factor, Inc is a motivational voice for small business owners ready to level up in the new year with intention and strategy.

The Quit Getting Screwed Construction Podcast: Video

self



self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.