self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Ashley Carlisle

Today's guest is Ashley Carlisle, chief marketing officer and founding team member at HyperDraft, a legal automation platform that helps legal departments and corporations digitize legacy documentation processes with AI-powered document and workflow automation solutions. Ashley was a corporate attorney at Goodwin when she met HyperDraft founder Tony Thai—a prior guest on the podcast—and decided to join him and help build the startup. As CMO, she shares her passion for making the legal profession more enjoyable and sustainable with modern technology.

In today's conversation, Ashley talks about generative AI's recent impact on legal innovation efforts, deciding to be a lawyer when she was in fifth grade, what she learned as a Big Law associate at Kirkland and Goodwin, and the challenges of legal marketing.

Related Links

Ashley Carlisle on LinkedIn

HyperDraft Website

HyperDraft on LinkedIn

Tony Thai's episode of Pioneers & Pathfinders

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.