Podcaster Richard Hsu interviewed San Francisco Managing Member Steve Osborn on his podcast Hsu Untied. In the episode, Steve reflects on his career journey, including his start in law school to becoming an attorney advising on international work in London and Hong Kong, and his rise from launching a boutique firm to his current role as a tech and life sciences-focused Managing Member. Steve also highlights the importance of calculated risks for professional growth.

Listen to the full episode here.

Hsu Untied