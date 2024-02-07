ARTICLE

United States: Pryor Cashman Named A U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Law Firm To Work For

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

U.S. News & World Report has named Pryor Cashman to its 2024 list of Best Companies to Work For among U.S. law firms.

The list evaluates firms across the country on six key factors:

Quality of pay and benefits Work/life balance and flexibility Job and company stability Physical and psychological comfort Belongingness and esteem Career opportunities and professional development

Pryor Cashman earned positive results in all six factors, reflecting the firm's outstanding workplace culture.

"This ranking from U.S. News & World Report reflects what I always hear from our lawyers and staff about Pryor Cashman—the open culture and entrepreneurial spirit creates a workplace that is welcoming and energizing," says Ronald H. Shechtman, the firm's Managing Partner. "I am pleased to see this vital aspect of our firm recognized in the 2024 list."

Read more about the 2024 Best Companies to Work For list using the link below.