Jennifer Olmedo-Rodriguez, shareholder and head of Buchanan's Miami office, contributed to “Her Story: The Resilient Woman Lawyer's Guide to Conquering Obstacles, Book 2.” Published recently by the American Bar Association, this book is a collection of essays that guides women lawyers through tough times and presents a roadmap for eliminating obstacles. 

Jennifer authored "Building a Book of Business: Sometimes the Only Person in Your Way Is You" that appeared in the book's "Going Places We've Never Been Before: Succeeding at the Business of Law" section.

