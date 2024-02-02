United States:
Building A Book Of Business: Sometimes The Only Person In Your Way Is You - Her Story: The Resilient Woman Lawyer's Guide To Conquering Obstacles, Book 2
02 February 2024
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jennifer Olmedo-Rodriguez, shareholder and head of
Buchanan's Miami office, contributed to “Her Story: The
Resilient Woman Lawyer's Guide to Conquering Obstacles, Book
2.” Published recently by the American Bar Association, this
book is a collection of essays that guides women lawyers through
tough times and presents a roadmap for eliminating
obstacles.
Jennifer authored "Building a Book of Business: Sometimes
the Only Person in Your Way Is You" that appeared in the
book's "Going Places We've Never Been Before:
Succeeding at the Business of Law" section.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from United States
Alifarag Named To NCBJ NextGeneration Committee
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman Associate Sameer Alifarag, a member of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization and Creditors' Rights Group and Corporate Trust Practice, has been named to the NextGeneration...
End Of Year Review
The Cromeens Law Firm
Before we start setting goals for 2024 it's important to review how 2023 went. The first thing to look at is the goals you set for 2023; did you meet them? If yes, can you go bigger next year; if not, why?...