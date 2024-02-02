ARTICLE

United States: Building A Book Of Business: Sometimes The Only Person In Your Way Is You - Her Story: The Resilient Woman Lawyer's Guide To Conquering Obstacles, Book 2

Jennifer Olmedo-Rodriguez, shareholder and head of Buchanan's Miami office, contributed to “Her Story: The Resilient Woman Lawyer's Guide to Conquering Obstacles, Book 2.” Published recently by the American Bar Association, this book is a collection of essays that guides women lawyers through tough times and presents a roadmap for eliminating obstacles.

Jennifer authored "Building a Book of Business: Sometimes the Only Person in Your Way Is You" that appeared in the book's "Going Places We've Never Been Before: Succeeding at the Business of Law" section.

