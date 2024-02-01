self

Today we are joined by Flo Nicolas, a self-described "nonboring lawyer." Flo is co-founder and chief operating officer at DEI Directive, a technology company helping organizations shape the future of work through inclusive and innovative practices. Flo began her career as legal counsel at various law firms and companies. She then worked in the telecommunications industry for several years. Later, Flo had the opportunity to join How to Contract, a training and development resource for lawyers. There she served as Chief Growth and Community Officer and hosted Contract Tech Showcase, a video series aimed at educating people on legal tech. Flo went on to create two local TV shows, Get Tech Smart and Get Resource Smart, which she also directs, produces, and hosts. These programs shine a light on New Hampshire's tech startup community and organizations that provide vital resources to residents in need. In 2023, Flo was named one of New Hampshire Business Review's "Outstanding Women in Business" and won Blaze Group's Best In Business Award for "Best in Tech & Web3."

In our discussion, Flo talks about what organizations should measure in their DEI initiatives, the ways that law firms can leverage technology to foster diversity, her passion for negotiation, and how she developed her social media skills.

