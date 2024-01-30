ARTICLE

Have former US President Donald Trump's legal battles exposed biases within the Us judicial system?

How do you think the election of judges affects their impartiality and the perception of justice in the US?

How does public confidence in the judiciary impact the overall health of a democracy?

In this episode, Gavin and Stephen would argue YES to all of the above. And they argue the American judicial system may not survive the divisive political climate.

