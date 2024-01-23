This week, we speak with Anusia Gillespie, Chief Strategy Officer at SkillBurst Interactive, a company providing on-demand learning to Am Law 200 firms, global legal organizations, and public-sector agencies, among other clients. Anusia has both an MBA and JD from Boston College, and has worked in various functions throughout the legal ecosystem—law firm practice, academia at Harvard Law School Executive Education, law firm business as the first Head of Innovation at Eversheds Sutherland, and in-house service transformation at the law company UnitedLex. At SkillBurst Interactive, Anusia is responsible for the expansion of digital training and upskilling in order to help the global legal industry thrive as technology continues to evolve. Additionally, Anusia has received the Fastcase 50 Award for being a visionary and an influencer in the legal industry.

Today, Anusia discusses making the decision to pursue business, the benefits of not having a defined job description, the common thread of her career, and how law firms should approach talent development.

