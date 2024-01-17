Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a "National Day of Service." The holiday commemorates Dr. King's commitment to civil rights and encourages all to follow in his footsteps of voluntary activism to move toward the vision of a beloved community.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we are proud to highlight professional organizations in our community that are effectuating change by continuously fighting for civil rights.

Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law is a national organization created at the request of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 to urge lawyers to use their training and influence to move the struggle for the protection of civil rights from the streets to the courts. The stated objectives of the Committee were to:

Marshal the resources of the private bar, including its leadership, for public policy advocacy

Educate the public and the bar on civil rights

Enlist the skills of lawyers as negotiators and mediators to help resolve disputes

Provide pro bono legal assistance to victims of discrimination

Today, lawyers from across the country pool their efforts and talents to ensure the protection of civil rights for all. They tackle issues including census and redistricting, criminal, digital and economic justice, educational opportunities, fair housing and many other challenges facing those that champion basic human rights.

The committee meets new problems with new solutions. Phelps proudly supported the committee in its voting rights efforts following Hurricane Katrina to ensure the promises of equality and justice became a reality for all. And the committee is still invested in Louisiana's voting rights progress nearly two decades later. Its election protection state teams will continue their work around the country in 2024, with added support dedicated to Louisiana, to protect and defend voters' rights to cast their ballots and have their votes counted. These teams operate year-round to continuously push to end voter disenfranchisement and provide opportunities for Americans to make their voices heard.

Mississippi NAACP organizes professionals and volunteers to ensure a society where all individuals have equal rights. The organization was formed to organize a professional movement in the struggle for civil and political liberty. Phelps lawyers Reuben Anderson and Fred Banks were instrumental in the effort to oversee integration of the public school system. Early in his career, Fred played a significant role on several fronts, including criminal defense, school desegregation, employment discrimination and voting rights. He used his legal knowledge to dislodge systemic racism and unequitable treatment for so many. After entering private practice, he maintained his involvement, serving as president of the Jackson branch of the NAACP for more than 10 years as well as serving on its National Board of Directors. Today, Fred continues to be a top legal strategist for the NAACP as the longest-serving member of the National Board and a member of the Mississippi branch's executive committee. In these roles, he furthers the NAACP's focus on:

Race and justice through discourse and policy change

Health and equitable social health systems

Environmental climate justice

Inclusive environments

In 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. said, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." We salute the legal professionals and organizations who continue Dr. King's legacy by translating the aspirations of the civil rights movement into legal victories, creating systemic change, and ensuring the enforcement and advancement of civil rights laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.