Hiring further cements OGC's commitment to its business-first approach to lawyering with focus on value and efficiency

BOSTON – JANUARY 11, 2024 – As the marketplace continues to push for new approaches to delivering legal services, OGC today announced that it is enriching its innovative practice model with its hiring of Gregory (Greg) Williamson as managing partner. Williamson brings decades of experience as a C-suite executive and business-first lawyer.

OGC is a law firm of veteran attorneys who both augment in-house legal teams and provide business-forward counsel to companies without a legal function. "For over 20 years, OGC has led the way in revolutionizing the legal services delivery model," said Williamson. "The traditional legal services model is broken – clients hate the unpredictability and exorbitant cost, and many lawyers burn out and wind up leaving the profession. What sets OGC apart and makes our model unique is how it addresses both sides of that broken equation."

Having spent his career driving progressive solutions for Fortune 1000 and public companies, including in healthcare, technology, financial services and e-commerce, Williamson will do the same for companies of all sizes through business-minded general counsel services. OGC's offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of each client with a level of efficiency not possible through the traditional over-lawyered law firm model.

Williamson was drawn to working with OGC's highly experienced and business-savvy attorneys, most of whom have previously served as general counsel. "Our lawyers are incredibly talented and capable of providing world-class legal services, and by leveraging their in-house experience, they can deliver the business-first approach today's clients need," he added. OGC's business model offers partner-level attorneys at an hourly rate that is far less than Big Law, plus a level of continuity that neither ALSPs nor the traditional firm hierarchy can deliver.

Williamson most recently built a successful and innovative legal practice of his own in Jacksonville, Fla. His previous roles include Associate General Counsel for Fidelity National Information Services and Chief Human Resource Officer for both Lender Processing Services (now Black Knight Financial) and Walter Investment Management, where he specialized in talent acquisition and deployment, skillsets he will now deploy on behalf of OGC clients.

Prior to attending law school, Williamson served as an M1 Abrams Tank Commander in the U.S. Army's First Infantry Division. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of North Florida, graduating cum laude from both institutions. He began his legal career as an associate with Holland & Knight LLP.

His hiring follows that of legal operations veteran Christopher Sweet, who was recently named to the newly created position of Director of Client and Attorney Success to focus on further empowering OGC to deliver value and quality in its work while passing efficiency gains on to its clients.

About OGC

OGC is a unique law firm that offers the relationship and experience of a traditional law firm with the cost savings and speed of an alternative legal service provider. By combining top-notch legal talent and significant business acumen, our OGCs deliver the value and efficiency of an in-house lawyer, without adding to our client's headcount or sacrificing quality. With 100+ attorneys, OGC serves companies of all sizes either as a fractional general counsel or as a seamless extension to an existing legal department. OGC's approach is simple: We offer practical legal advice with less over-lawyering. To learn more, visit OutsideGC.com.

