Pryor Cashman Associate Sameer Alifarag, a member of the Bankruptcy, Reorganization and Creditors' Rights Group and Corporate Trust Practice, has been named to the NextGeneration Committee of the National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges (NCBJ).

This appointment follows Sameer's participation in the NCBJ 2023 NextGen Program, which brought together rising stars in bankruptcy law who have "demonstrated commitment to the highest standards of civility, ethics, and professionalism" for a four-day event that includes a Judicial Roundtable, along with other educational and networking opportunities.

Learn more about the NextGen Program using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.