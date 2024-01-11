Katherine Tapp (Associate-Louisville, KY) authored the opinion piece "Embracing change: Lessons from a young attorney's transition," published in The Indiana Lawyer on January 3, 2024, as part of the Judges & Lawyers Assistance Program (JLAP). Katherine shares her perspective as a young attorney who recently joined Wilson Elser as an associate after leaving another firm. The article offers valuable advice to other young attorneys, Katherine acknowledging, "The transition from one job to another is a daunting endeavor, but it is also an incredible opportunity for growth." She shares insights concerning embracing change and how it "pushes us to confront the unknown, adapt, and thrive in new environments." Katherine delves into the importance of stress management, self-care and self-discovery, which she learned during her transition and strongly encourages in others.

