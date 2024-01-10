To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Talmage Boston is an award-winning commercial litigator, bar
leader, historian, and keynote speaker. In this episode of Client
Conversations With Craig Budner, Talmage delves into his career as
a historian and author inspired by his love for baseball and how he
balances this path with his highly successful legal career.
