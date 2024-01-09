Pryor Cashman has been named 2024 Law Firm of the Year by the Association of Media and Entertainment Counsel (AMEC) in recognition of our outstanding Media + Entertainment Group.

The recognition is part of the AMEC's 2024 Counsel of the Year Awards, which spotlight excellence in legal services across the entertainment industry.

Pryor Cashman's M+E co-chairs, Briana Hill, James Janowitz, and Simon Pulman, will accept the award at a gala event in California on January 18, 2024.

See the full list of winners using the link below.

