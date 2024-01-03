As Father Time marches towards 2024, how do we spur the CRE market? A new MarketWatch article forecasts a potentially gloomy year for CRE, but there are still reasons to be hopeful. Interest rate relief coupled with a healthy dose of equity remaining in deals will keep the holiday vibes alive and well into the new year.

"When you had the cash outs, interest rates were so low, and every bank and nonbank lender was willing to make loans," said Justin Newman, partner at law firm Thompson Coburn. "Everybody cashed out, because the money was there and you're not going to turn it down." www.marketwatch.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.