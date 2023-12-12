This episode features special guest Rudhir Krishtel. In this conversation, Rudhir reflects on attending the University of Michigan for undergrad, earning his J.D. from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, and practicing for a decade at Fish & Richardson as a patent litigation partner, before working in-house for Apple. Rudhir reflects on why he pivoted away from legal practice to found his company, Kristhel, where he is a speaker, facilitator and coach focused on helping professionals engage in transformation and growth in business development, leadership skills, creating inclusive workplace, and more. Kristhel discusses the connection between meditation and business development. He also illustrates why having a clear understanding of one's self is key to a flourishing legal practice. Finally, Rudhir also provides wonderful insight on the importance of courage and community in navigating a legal career.

Rudhir's Profile :

Title : CEO/Facilitator

: CEO/Facilitator Company : Krishtel

: Krishtel Hometown: Mitchellville, MD

Mitchellville, MD College: University of Michigan

University of Michigan Law School: University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.