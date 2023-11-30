ARTICLE

This one-of-a-kind, on-demand continuing legal education (CLE) program explores ethics and professionalism through the magic of the holiday season.

Our 2023 program is highlighted by the cinematic debut of Steve Delchin's new full-length movie entitled Santa Ethics, which features the acting talents of our firm's lawyers and staff, as well as their kids! It includes scenes filmed at the famous A Christmas Story house in Cleveland, Ohio, and Castle Noel, America's largest year-round indoor holiday entertainment attraction.

Santa Ethics explores the ethics of artificial intelligence in the practice of law and other ways to stay on Santa's ethical nice list this holiday season. Watch the on-demand video now to unwrap your gift of Yuletide ethical wisdom and avoid a lump of coal in your CLE stocking.

This on-demand/self-study program is pending CLE for attorney professional conduct/ethics, professionalism, and/or diversity elimination of bias for 2.5-3 hours in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. If you require another jurisdiction, please contact Robin Hallagan, the legal training manager.

