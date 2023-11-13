United States:
Pryor Cashman Signs Letter Denouncing Antisemitism And All Forms Of Bigotry
13 November 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman is proud to stand alongside more than 150 law
firms in signing a letter to law school deans condemning
antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, and all forms of violence,
hatred, and bigotry not only on university and college campuses,
but in our workplaces and communities too. Read the full letter
here.
