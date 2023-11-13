Pryor Cashman is proud to stand alongside more than 150 law firms in signing a letter to law school deans condemning antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, and all forms of violence, hatred, and bigotry not only on university and college campuses, but in our workplaces and communities too. Read the full letter here.

