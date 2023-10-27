Littler has a partnership with a firm client through The Veterans Consortium that is focused on helping veterans. David Haase speaks with Littler attorneys Matthew Hank, Neil Alexander, Don Nguyen, Jake Thorn, and Director of The Veterans Consortium's Discharge Upgrade Program Christie Bhageloe about the work they've done through the consortium.
Our Littler attorneys demonstrate their pro bono commitment by
providing significant pro bono efforts to community organizations.
These services cover a variety of areas, depending on the interests
of individual attorneys. Overall, the firm values, encourages and
respects the community-minded and pro bono efforts of our lawyers
and staff.
Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.