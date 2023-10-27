Attorneys Clint Cogburn and Erica Rogers walk through their signature playbook of endorsement agreements within the name, image, and likeness (NIL) arena. This webinar is an essential experience that will equip you with powerful insights to engage with individuals who can boost the success of your organization. Webinar highlights include: Debriefing on recent NCAA policy guidance; Addressing FTC endorsement guidelines; Identifying the MVPs involved in NIL; Understanding the playbook of boosters; NIL agents, and collectives; Outlining endorsement agreements from the business-side, and, Tackling other intellectual property matters that are geared toward the NIL space. This program is a home run for business owners who want to excel in the name, image, and likeness game.
