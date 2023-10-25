Organizational culture includes how people treat each other, how they deal with problems and if they are resilient. On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen discusses how leadership impacts organizational culture with her guest Anne Collier, an attorney with a master's in public policy, a Professional Certified Coach and the CEO of Arudia. They cover why culture is important, what a great culture looks like, an actualized leader vs. a leader functioning in the shadow side, and the impact of leadership on culture. Listen in to achieve a great culture in your organization.
DOWNLOAD TRANSCRIPT OF EPISODE
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.