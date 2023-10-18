Lawdragon
Three Pryor Cashman Family Law partners have been honored by Lawdragon, which included Judith Poller, Ronnie Schindel, and Donald Lockhart Schuck on its 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers list.
This is the second edition of the Lawdragon guide, which honors "the lawyers who can help you hold on when times seem they can't get worse, and to protect children, families and assets that can easily be damaged often beyond repair in the hands of less wise counsel."
Learn more about Lawdragon list using the link below.
