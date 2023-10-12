Pioneers and Pathfinders · Daniel Yi
Many legal professionals have discussed complex topics in technology and innovation in simple terms, but few have done so quite as well as today's guest, Daniel Yi, Senior Counsel for Special Projects and Innovation at the US Department of Justice. As a disclaimer, we'd like to mention that Daniel is joining us in his personal capacity and not as a representative of the DOJ.
Before serving in his current role, Daniel started at the DOJ as a trial attorney and then as the director of the Fair Housing Testing Program. Today he leads the DOJ's Civil Rights Division in its efforts to use the design process and entrepreneurial principles to test new solutions for sticky problems in legal practice and civil rights. Additionally, Daniel is an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center, as well as a lecturer at Harvard Law School and the University of Maryland.
Today Daniel talks about being an ultramarathoner, what has motivated him throughout his personal and professional life, and the importance of building trust in innovation efforts.
Related Links
Daniel Yi's Biography at Georgetown University Law Center
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.