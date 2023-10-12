Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Christian Hylton has joined the firm as a partner in the Real Estate Group and Land Use + Zoning Practice. Christian comes to Pryor Cashman from Phillips Nizer LLP, where he was a partner and co-chair of the land use and government relations practice.
Christian's practice focuses on oversight and management of matters related to land use, zoning, and economic development, along with commercial and residential real estate. His clients include property owners, developers, investors, and other municipal interests, advising them on matters involving city, state, and federal agencies, including the Board of Standards & Appeals, the City Planning Commission, the Department of Buildings, and the State Department of Environmental Conservation, among others.
In addition to his client work, he has served as Legislative Attorney and Acting General Counsel to the Land Use Division of the New York City Council, providing legal counsel for zoning applications, school sitings, designations of landmark and historic districts, dispositions of public property, and legislation and position papers related to land use. Christian has also advised the Speaker of the City Council and Council Members on land use matters, and acted as a lobbyist and government relations counsel to not-for-profits, trade associations, and social service groups.
Christian is based in the firm's New York office.
"Christian is joining our firm at a great time," said Ronald Shechtman, Managing Partner of Pryor Cashman. "We are growing overall, and his expertise and practice will surely make important contributions to our firm and our clients."
"Becoming a part of the highly regarded group at Pryor Cashman feels like exactly the right opportunity for my practice and clients," said Christian. "There's so much happening in land use and zoning law in and around New York City, and the firm's platform will help me to provide the highest level of service to the widest array of clients seeking counsel in those areas."
